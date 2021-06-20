To reduce Covid-19 morbidity in children, restart mid-day hot meal programme: Panel

Emphasising that prevention and correction of malnutrition in children is essential to reduce morbidity and mortality in children from Covid-19, the 16-member committee (with majority of paediatricians) headed by eminent cardiologist Dr Devi Shetty, set up by the State government to advise it on the third Covid wave, said the midday meal programme in schools needs to be restarted and if school opening is delayed then home delivery of ready-to-eat nutrition bars, ladoos or fortified food needs to be considered.

"Adding a micronutrient powder to milk to children attending Anganwadis will help children in the 6 month-to-6 year age group get additional calories and supplement up to 50% of their vitamin and mineral requirements. The Anganwadi-based supplementary nutrition program is an existing program that should be restarted at the earliest. If children cannot come to the Anganwadi then the process of home delivery of ready eat – nutrition bars, nutrition kits or ladoos may be considered," said the committee's interim report to the State.

Peripheral nutrition rehabilitation programs need to be started at taluk levels where children with severe malnutrition are treated with nutritional rehabilitation under the supervision of Zilla panchayat, existing NRC and Indian Academy of Paediatrics members.

"It is recommended that the government explore food fortification of rice, atta, edible oil, salt and milk. Wheat flour and rice can be fortified with Folic acid, iron and vitamin B12. Salt can be fortified with iron along with iodine. Edible oil and milk can be fortified with vitamin A & vitamin D," the committee said.

On the distribution of milk through the Ksheera Bhagya programme, the committee said, "Milk powder needs to be procured from Karnataka Milk Federation and distributed through existing channels to schools and ALSO to Anganwadis through the Integrated Child Development Scheme run by the department of Women and Child development."

Ksheera Bhagya program which distributes free milk to school children should be extended to include Anganwadi children and should be reactivated with the provision of adding micronutrient fortifiers to the milk before distribution.

The committee recommended ring immunisation of all adults around children on war footing i.e. parents and family members, school staff, transport vehicle staff, boarding staff etc. "It is advised to provide Covid-19 health insurance up to Rs.2,00,000/- to all children attending school physically," the report said.