24 policemen test positive for COVID-19 in a single day

As many as 24 cops tested positive for novel coronavirus in the state in a single day. Mysuru alone saw 14 Karnataka State Reserve Police cops contract the virus. All 14 were deployed for COVID duty in Bengaluru between June 6 and 17.

Six cops from various police stations in Bengaluru contracted virus on Saturday. Among the infected are: A woman ASI attached with CCB, another ASI from Wilson Garden Traffic police station, two KSRP constables and one constable each from CCB and City Market police stations.

Cubbon Park police station has been sealed after a head constable tested positive for the virus. The BBMP workers have initiated the process to disinfect and fumigate the respective police stations. Tarikere in Chikkamagaluru witnessed four cops contract COVID-19

The office of Deputy Superintendent of Police in Tarikere was sealed after three staffers tested positive for the virus. DySP Renukaprasad and three staff have been sent for a home quarantine. Tarikere Town police station ASI also tested positive for COVID-19.

16 Vijayapura cops quarantined

As many as 16 cops, including two sub-inspectors in Vijayapura district, have been quarantined, after two of the three persons arrested in connection with a robbery case, tested positive for COVID-19. Throat swab samples of 39 cops involved in the operation have been drawn and sent for testing, Vijayapura SP Anupam Agarwal told reporters.

Meanwhile, a 31-year-old man from the Tibetan settlement in Bylakuppe, Periyapatna taluk, has tested positive for the virus on Saturday.

He had returned from Delhi on June 16. His swab sample has returned positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.

Chamarajanagar district, which had maintained a clean slate with no infections till June 9, saw its second COVID-19 case. A 39-year-old man, a lorry driver from Mahadevaprasad Nagar in Gundlupet with a travel history to the virus hotspot Tamil Nadu, tested positive for virus on Friday.

Ramanagara district saw eight fresh infections on Saturday. The district’s COVID-19 tally jumped to 93. Meanwhile, the doctor couple from Kanakpur, who tested positive for the virus a few days back, have released a video on social media platform requesting those who visited their clinic since June 11 to undergo tests for COVID-19.

Virus hotspots in Kalyana Karnataka - Bidar, Kalaburagi and Raichur - continued to see a surge in infections in the last 24 hours (ending 5 pm on Saturday). Bidar district reported 73 fresh cases and two deaths while Kalaburagi saw 34 new cases since Friday afternoon. Raichur recorded 15 cases on Saturday.