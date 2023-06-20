50k students clear II PU repeat exam in Karnataka

As many as 50,478 candidates have managed to clear II PU supplementary exams, the results of which were announced on Tuesday.

This year, of the 1,58,881 total registered candidates, 1,57,756 appeared for the exams and 32% of them passed.

This time, the Karnataka State Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) allowed even those who missed the main exams due to shortage of attendance to appear for the supplementary and 313 such candidates appeared and only 49 managed to pass.

The supplementary exams this year were conducted between May 23 and June 6 at 304 examination centres across the state. The results are available on karresults.nic.in

Even in the supplementary, girls outshined boys with the pass percentage of 34.74 as against the pass percentage of 30.22 secured latter. When it comes to urban versus rural, urban students performed better than their rural counterparts. The pass percentage of urbanites is 32.69 while rural is 29.37.

The highest number of students who appeared for the supplementary exams was from arts stream at 70,952, followed by commerce at 52,511 and science at 34,293.

However, the highest pass percentage is in science at 38.60, followed by commerce at 32.23 and Arts at 28.64.

Even these students can apply for revaluation by getting the scanned copy of the answer script. Last date to apply for scanned copies is June 26, and the scanned copies of the answer scripts can be downloaded from the official website between June 24 and 28 and those who avail their scanned copies can apply for revaluation between June 24 and 30.