7 Dakshina Kannada gram panchayats selected for Gandhi Grama Puraskar

Seven gram panchayats in Dakshina Kannada district have been selected for Gandhi Grama Puraskar during 2020-21.

The award-winning gram panchayats include Munnur in Mangaluru taluk, Beluvai in Moodbidri, Irvathur in Bantwal, Aryapu in Puttur, Noojibalthila in Kadaba, Madanthyar in Belthangady and Sampaje in Sullia. The award includes a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh, citation and is instituted by the Department of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj.

“The gram panchayats had to answer 100 questions online through panchatantra software and each question had marks. It had to be endorsed by Panchayat President and PDO. The same were verified by the district-level committee. After scrutiny, highest scoring GPs in each taluk were shortlisted and sent to the ZP CEO. A district-level committee was set up to visit GPs and verify information furnished. The committee is then asked to recommend one GP in each taluk for the award. Accordingly, GPs were selected for the award,” SK Zilla Panchayat CEO Dr Kumar told DH.

The questions were divided into many units including resource mobilisation, tax collection, utilisation of grants, implementation of MGNREGS, supply of drinking water, housing schemes, sanitation and measures for disposal of solid waste, holding regular Gram Sabha meetings, innovative initiatives, revision of taxes as per the government guidelines, toilets in all the households, community toilets and so on.

Munnur GP PDO Ravindra Rajiv Naik said that the gram panchayat is winning the award for the second consecutive time.

“The GP could win the award with the coordinated efforts of the gram panchayat president, members, Asha workers, anganwadi workers and staff. The support helped the GP to carry out sustainable development. The GP has also initiated a solar rooftop project and also a digital library. As a PDO, I am winning the award for the third time. In the past, as a Kuvettu GP PDO, the Gandhi Gram Puraskar was won by the GP.”

The Irvathur gram panchayat in Bantwal taluk had implemented ‘Hasiru Karnataka’ campaign project through women in the gram panchayat jurisdiction and had carried out works under MGNREGS effectively in addition to various other development works. The Beluvai gram panchayat is winning the award for the third time while Madantyar GP is winning the award for the second time.

