88 new projects to create 10K jobs in Karnataka

Karnataka has cleared 88 investment proposals worth Rs 2,367 crore that promise more than 10,000 jobs, Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani said Wednesday.

These projects were approved by the 129th State Level Single Window Clearance Committee (SLSWCC) that Nirani chairs in its Tuesday meeting.

According to a statement, the new approvals will generate 10,904 jobs.

“The committee has considered and approved seven important large and medium-size industrial projects with an investment of more than Rs 50 crore. These projects worth Rs 799.1 crore are expected to create employment opportunities for 3,237 persons in the state,” Nirani said.

“Also, 78 new projects with an investment of more than Rs 15 crore and less than Rs 50 crore were cleared and these projects worth Rs 1431.74 crore would generate jobs for 7,667 people in the state,” he added.

“Three more projects worth Rs 137.15 crore investments were also approved,” he said.

Some of the investments approved are Gurudatta Integrated Textile Park Ltd (Rs 357 crore, 1,655 jobs), Spansules Formulations (Rs 96 crore, 540 jobs), Rinac India Ltd (Rs 80 crore, 125 jobs), Sunvik Steels Pvt Ltd (Rs 64 crore, 20 jobs), H&V Advanced Materials India Pvt Ltd (Rs 59.31 crore, 327 jobs), A One Textech Pvt Ltd (Rs 46.50 crore, 160 jobs), Texport Industries Pvt Ltd (Rs 44.80 crore, 1,501 jobs) and Kaynes Technology India Pvt (Rs 35 crore, 390 jobs).

