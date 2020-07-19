‘Antiquities of Kollur date back to megalithic age’

At a recent exploration at the foothills of Mookasura Betta near Kollur, a menhir, a cupule, a well, cut round shape in hard laterite and pottery of megalithic period was discovered. The site is very near to Mookambika Temple of Kollur, which is one of the famous pilgrimage spots of the Shakta cult in India.

The menhirs are very familiar in the adjacent Malnad region, says Prof T Murugeshi, who is serving as an associate professor in Department of Ancient History and Archaeology in MSRS College, Shirva. Mookasura hill has a fort-like structure, constructed using stones. Locals call it Mookasura’s fort or Mookasurana kote. Mookasura according to Indian mythology was a devil king who was killed by a Devi in Kollur to restore Dharma. Hence she takes the name Kollur Mookambika.

The menhir found at the foot of Mookasura hill is about 2.10 meter in height, 0.55 meter in thickness, 0.65 meter in width at the bottom and 0.55 meter in width at the tip. The menhir which is laying on the ground originally seems to be oriented to the east.

Adjacent to Kollur, at places like Baise, Nilskal and Heragal all in Hosanagara taluk, nearly 40 menhirs were reported by scholars. The place named Baise is also quite interesting. It is a vernacular version of the Sanskrit word, 'Mahisha', said Dr A Sundara.

By this discovery, antiquities of Kollur Mookambika can be dated to 1,000 BC or much earlier. Dr A Sundara dates the megalithic menhir culture of Nilskal, Baise and Heragal to 1,200 – 1,000 BC.

Prof. Murugeshi has already reported menhirs from Kurkal, Adkadakatte and Buddhanajeddu of Udupi district and this one is the seventh of its kind.

This would be the beginning of the megalithic culture of Kolluru region too, said Prof T Murugeshi.

What are menhirs?

Menhirs are upright standing stones and slanting. They are installed in memory of a deceased and are usually found near the burial site.

They are usually made of granite stones and can be found in various heights between 1.5m to 3m. They are very heavy and weigh in tons.

They are locally known as Anekallu, Dibbanadakallu, Nilskallu, GarbiniyaraKallu and so on.