Aspiring assistant professors flag issues in recruitment process

Aspirants of the post of assistant professor have written a letter to Higher Education Minister C N Ashwatha Narayan complaining about the problems in the results in the recruitment exams, conducted by Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) in the year 2021.

In a letter to the minister, C H Suresh, a law graduate from Thorechakanahalli in Maddur taluk, Mandya district, stated that the key answers to questions released, provisional marks list and provisional merit list in the recruitment exams were not in order.

“Many eligible and deserving candidates have been deprived of an opportunity to be selected as assistant professors. The minister should rectify the problems in the recruitment process, to do justice to deserving candidates and to increase the posts in the Law faculty,” he said.

“In the recruitment exam conducted by the KEA, from March 12 to 16, there was a problem in the provisional marks list of general studies paper, released on July 10 and also in the provisional merit list, released on August 18. As per the key answers, provided by the KEA itself, there was a difference of 2.5 marks. I wrote letters to the KEA, via email, regarding the issues twice – on July 10 and on July 19. However, again, in the revised final marks list, released on August 17, the problem had not been addressed,” Suresh said.

He said that among the key answers released by the KEA, answers to 26 question each in general studies paper and in Law paper were wrong, compared to the right answers available on the public domain.

“If the KEA does not correct these key answers, by consulting subject experts, it will be a loss not just to the aspirants, but also to educational institutions and students, as deserving and able candidates will not get selected. Many candidates, who are nearing the maximum age prescribed, will lose an opportunity to apply again,” Suresh said.

“Over the past 12 years, only in 2015 some recruitment was held for assistant professor posts. As that notification did not include Law faculty, Law graduates with NET, K-SET and PhD eligibility did not get an opportunity for almost one-and-a-half decades. Thus, many eligible candidates have crossed the age bar, while many more are on the verge of crossing it. Considering the delay in recruitment and other aspects like Covid crisis, the government and the KEA should increase the posts, in view of the huge vacancies in institutions,” he said.