Asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic Covid-19 patients upto 60 years of age can be isolated at home

All Covid-19 patients less than 60 years of age who are asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic shall be allowed to be in isolation at home.







Health team from district health authority/ BBMP/ authorised private institution/agency shall visit the house and assess the suitability of the house for home isolation and also do triage of the person. Dedicated tele-monitoring links shall be established for daily follow-up of the person during the entire period of home isolation.







The person shall report to the physician/ health authorities about their health status every day. The person shall have a pulse oximeter, digital thermometer and personal protective



equipment (facemasks, gloves) to be used during home isolation. The home isolation shall be with the knowledge of the family members, neighbours, treating physician and local health authorities.







After receipt of Covid-19 positive report, the person shall isolate himself/herself at home in a separate room. They shall ask regarding following symptoms: Fever, cold, cough, throat pain, difficulty in breathing, etc. The health staff shall assess the following parameters: Thermal scanning for fever, Pulse oximetry for saturated oxygen in blood and pulse rate, Glucometer for random blood sugar, Blood pressure recording using BP apparatus.

The person shall be clinically assigned as an asymptomatic/mild case by the treating medical officer/ physician. Such cases should have the requisite facility at their residence for self-isolation and also for quarantining the family contacts. A caregiver should be available to provide care on a 24 x7 basis. A regular communication link between the caregiver and hospital is a pre-requisite for the entire duration of home isolation.







Mild fever less than 38 degree celsius, oxygen saturation should be more than 95%, age shall be less than 60 years, if the person has the following comorbidities- Hypertension, diabetes mellitus, obesity, thyroid disease, they should be well managed and under good clinical control as assessed by medical officer/physician.

The patient should not have any comorbid conditions like kidney diseases including persons on dialysis, heart diseases, stroke, Tuberculosis, cancer, people living with HlV, immunocompromised, on steroids and immune-suppressants, etc. The person shall provide a signed undertaking on self-isolation and follow guidelines of home isolation.







Home isolation shall not be applicable for pregnant women four weeks before the expected date of delivery (EDD). Separate well-ventilated room with a separate toilet for the person in isolation should be there. The person shall stay in the identified room and away from other persons in the home (especially the elderly and those with comorbid conditions like hypertension, cardiovascular disease, renal disease, etc.)