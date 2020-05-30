B S Yediyurappa has promised me Rajya Sabha ticket: Ramesh Katti

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had promised me a Rajya Sabha seat when I was denied Lok Sabha ticket from Chikkodi last year. Let him (BSY) stay true to his words, said Ramesh Katti, a BJP ticket aspirant for Rajya Sabha.

Speaking to reporters at his Bellada Bagewadi residence in Hukkeri taluk, Ramesh Katti said, “Rajya Sabha seats will fall vacant and the election for the same will be held soon. I have urged the chief minister to fulfill his promise made to me last year when I was denied Lok Sabha ticket from Chikkodi.

“My brother Umesh Katti is like a diamond. He has capable and will get a ministerial berth soon. But what about my political future?. I still don’t know why I was denied the Lok Sabha ticket,” he said.

Replying to a query on his next move if he was denied Rajya Sabha ticket, Ramesh Katti said, “I am a disciplined soldier of the party. I will accept the decision of party leadership.”

When asked about the party MLAs’ meeting at Umesh Katti’s residence two days back, he said, “We could not meet the party legislators from north Karnataka for long due to coronavirus-induced lockdown. Hence my brother hosted a lunch for the legislators of the region. We’d also invited chief minister for Jolada Rotti oota.”