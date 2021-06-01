B Y Vijayendra meets Arun Singh, suggests overhaul Karnataka BJP unit

Amid a section of leaders from the party pushing to unseat Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, his son B Y Vijayendra on Tuesday met BJP National General Secretary (in charge Karnataka) Arun Singh and emphasised the need for strengthen the party in the state.

Vijayendra, who is on a two-day private visit to the national capital, met Singh in undisclosed place to avoid media glare, sources in the BJP said.

During the meeting, Vijayendra is learnt to have suggested the party leader to complete overhaul of the state unit.

Bringing to the notice of Singh about continued attack by Bijapur MLA and former Union Minister Basanagouda Patil Yatnal and Tourism Minister C P Yogeeshwar's act of "mobilising" MLAs against the CM and their family members, Vijayendra said due to a weak state leadership, these activities continued. Unless the state leaders stop attacking the CM, these activities would damage the government image severely, Vijayendra is learnt to have told Singh.

While conveying recent decsion of reversal of the earlier cabinet decision to allot lands to JSW steel factory in Bellari, Vijayedra said the government took this decision on popular demand from the state leaders and prevent the image that the government is pro-corporate, sources said.

Vijayendra, who is also state unit vice president, meeting Singh came in the background of party top leaders refusing to meet Tourism Minister C P Yogeeshwar and Hubballi-Dharwad (West) MLA Arvind Bellad, who came to Delhi last week to demand the Delhi leaders to complain against Yediyurappa.

With the section of party top brass in Delhi were in the view that there was an urgent need for total overhaul of the state unit and complete reshuffle of the Yediyurappa-headed cabinet, Singh is learnt to have discussed on the issue also, sources said.

Though some section of state leaders wanted immediate changing of the CM, Singh is of the view that wider discussion is required on the issue, sources said.

With complaints pouring in about the handling of Covid-19 pandemic in the state, Singh is learnt to have said that the party may ask the CM to complete reshuffle his cabinet soon by dropping some ministers.

The party top brass was also in the view that the state unit has failed to come to rescue of people during the pandemic. The state party leaders also failed to defend the government when opposition Congress and JD(S) were attacking both Centre and state governments. Many state party leaders were found to be inactive, sources said.

The party may ask the CM to drop some ministers and ask them to work for the party, sources said.