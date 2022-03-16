Bengaluru-Mysuru 10-lane road to be ready by Dec

The ten-lane road from Bengaluru to Mysuru will be ready by December 2022.
Public Works Minister C C Patil said this in the Legislative Council on Wednesday.
Replying to a question by MLC Marithibbe Gowda, the minister said, “The work is going at a fast pace and the plan is to complete the work by December 2022”.
The minister assured of constituting a committee to inspect the quality of the underpass and service roads on this stretch.
As explained by the minister, 56.20 km package 1 from Bengaluru to Nidaghatta is likely to be completed by May and the stretch from Nidaghatta to Mysuru, which is 61.104 km package 2, is expected to be completed in September.
