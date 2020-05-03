Bengaluru urban, 4 districts to be treated as one unit

Bengaluru urban, 4 districts to be treated as single unit for travel amid coronavirus lockdown, says Karnataka govt

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • May 03 2020, 18:07 ist
  • updated: May 03 2020, 18:07 ist

The Karnataka government on Sunday said Bengaluru urban and its four neighbouring districts would be treated as a single unit for inter-district movement of individuals and vehicles to undertake permitted activities during the extended period of the COVID-19 lockdown.

The Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar has issued an order to this effect, in continuation of that issued on Saturday, along with guidelines on lockdown measures which would come into effect from May 4 for the period of two weeks. Bengaluru Rural, Urban, Ramanagara, Chikkaballapur and Kolar districts will be treated as a single unit for the purpose of movement between 7 am to 7 pm to carry out permitted activities with the production of a letter from the company they are working in and the official Identity Card, it said.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

Hence, no other inter-district passes will be required to move across these districts, it added. However, for other districts, inter-district movement passes for permitted activities would be required and it would be issued by concerned either Deputy Commissioners of districts or DCPs in Commissionerates. No inter-district passes shall be issued for non-permitted activities except on one-time basis for stranded people.

For the movement of individuals during night time curfew timings between 7 pm to 7 am, passes already issued for all essential activities only, shall continue to be valid. "For IT, BT, industries etc., departmental secretaries will recommend issue of curfew passes to concerned DCPs in Commissionerates or Deputy Commissioners of the districts," the order said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown
Bengaluru
Karnataka

What's Brewing

Curtains fall on strip clubs in Israel's 'Sin City'

Curtains fall on strip clubs in Israel's 'Sin City'

COVID-19 could change the world of work

COVID-19 could change the world of work

Amnesty gives chilling details of Egypt press crackdown

Amnesty gives chilling details of Egypt press crackdown

Non-contact games set to lead the way

Non-contact games set to lead the way

Will you be my quarantine ?

Will you be my quarantine ?

Bleak forecasts, cost-cutting mark COVID-19 recession

Bleak forecasts, cost-cutting mark COVID-19 recession

 