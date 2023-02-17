BJP president JP Nadda to visit Udupi on Monday

BJP national president J P Nadda is scheduled to visit Udupi in Karnataka on Monday to take part in the district-level convention of the party and two other programmes in the coastal district.
BJP sources said the district level booth committee convention will be held at 10 am in Udupi.
He will then proceed to participate in a mega vehicle jatha at Byndoor at 2 pm and a public meeting at Mullikatte in Kundapur later.
Also Read | Himachal BJP focus on 2,440 polling booths ahead of 2024 LS polls
Party sources said representatives from 1,111 booth committees in the district will attend the Udupi convention.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who recently visited Dakshina Kannada as part of the golden jubilee of CAMPCO, had initially kickstarted the campaign for BJP in coastal Karnataka ahead of the assembly elections due in May.
Also Read | President Murmu to join Isha Mahashivratri celebrations in Coimbatore
The BJP chief's visit is to energise party cadres in the region to prepare for the Assembly elections.
BJP had won all the seats in the undivided Dakshina Kannada district including Udupi, except the Mangaluru segment in the last elections.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Escaped pet leopard runs amok in Pakistan capital
Ranveer to be a part of NBA celebrity game 2023
Aero India: Long walks, loud cheers & a view from afar
DH Toon | India working on G20 museum
A career of highs, a landing for new starts
Encounter with UK PM's wife makes Goa fisherman's day
New Potter series coin 1st to feature King Charles
Biography of late Bipin Rawat to hit stands next month