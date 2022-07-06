BJP 'unleashed troll army' on SC judges for remarks on Nupur Sharma: Congress

Senior lawyer and Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi said Wednesday that his party will write to the Chief Justice of India seeking a special committee to look into “orchestrated attacks” on the judiciary.

“We're in the process of writing to the CJI seeking a special committee to look upon orchestrated attacks on the judicial system,” Singhvi told a news conference here where he accused the BJP of “unleashing its army of trolls” to attack the Supreme Court judges who made oral observations admonishing former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

“In lakhs, the social media trolls were unleashed against the SC. And then, the Prime Minister’s Office organised and coordinated a letter by so-called intellectuals to condemn not Nupur Sharma, but the judges,” Singhvi said.

“Let me tell you, hardly one year ago, certain judgments had seemingly come in favour of the BJP and the then law minister had issued statements. Now, the chickens have come home to roost. Just because it is the inconvenient truth that the person involved is Nupur Sharma, they're all silent. Their silence is pregnant with meaning,” Singhvi said.

The Congress leader also brought up Karnataka High Court Justice HP Sandesh’s observation that he received a transfer threat for remarks on the functioning of the Anti-Corruption Bureau. “If this can happen to sitting judges, you can imagine what can happen to political opponents, social activists and ordinary people whom the BJP doesn't like,” Singhvi said.

The Congress, he said, will “expose the BJP for its complete hypocrisy, subverting institutions of constitutional governance and pillars of democracy”.