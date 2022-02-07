Bommai in Delhi to meet BJP top brass; to hold key meetings

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is expected to meet the BJP top brass in Delhi on Monday amid the growing clamour for Cabinet expansion ahead of elections next year.

Bommai has also sought an appointment with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to discuss the state budget, finances and Goods and Services Tax (GST). An appointment will be finalised on Sunday evening or Monday, as the leadership is busy with the forthcoming elections in five states and the Parliament session, he said.

Speaking to reporters, Bommai said he would also meet MPs from Karnataka to discuss various projects and programmes being implemented by the state. “Following the Union Budget and ahead of our state budget, I am meeting MPs to discuss various schemes. I will also meet the lawyers who represent Karnataka in inter-state water disputes. We will hold discussions on (irrigation and drinking water) projects. Several key decisions will be taken,” he said.

Bommai’s Delhi visit gains significance as Cabinet expansion demands have grown over the last few weeks. There are currently four vacant berths and it is uncertain whether only those will be filled or a full-fledged reshuffle will be effected by the central leadership.

Several MLAs have also raised complaints against ministers for failing to address their grievances and sought their ouster. Many have demanded a full-fledged reshuffle to provide opportunities to youngsters. However, sources say that a full-fledged rejig, along the lines of Gujarat last year, is unlikely as state leaders are wary that it will be detrimental to poll prospects in April 2023.

