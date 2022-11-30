Bommai seeks Centre’s early approval for pending irrigation projects

Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday met Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and requested him to grant an early approval for Mekedatu and Mahadayi projects.

The CM, along with Water Resources Minister Govind Karjol, met the union minister and held discussion for more than half an hour.

Emerging out of the meeting, Karjol told reporters that, "We have requested the union minister to grant early approval for both Mekedatu and Mahadayi projects. The minister responded positively."

Karjol also said that they have requested the union minister for an early approval of the state's long pending demand to declare Upper Bhadra as a national project. Though the Jal Shakti Ministry approved the proposal, it has been waiting for the Union Ministry of Finance's nod. The Finance Ministry is likely to grant its approval soon, he said.

During his three-day tour to the national capital, the Chief Minister could not meet BJP national president J P Nadda, as the latter was busy with the election campaign in Gujarat.

Earlier, there was a speculation that the CM might meet Nadda to discuss a long pending Cabinet rejig. The CM also said he sought an appointment with Nadda, however, the party president was busy in Gujarat.

Later in the day, the CM also met President of India Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, as a courtesy.