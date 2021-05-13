Celebrated sculptor and Rajyotsava awardee Kanaka Murthy succumbs to Covid-19

Renowned sculptor Kanaka Murthy died of Covid-19 at a private hospital in Bengaluru, her family sources said on Thursday.

Kanaka Murthy, 79, had developed Covid-19 symptoms a few days ago and was under home quarantine. However, her condition worsened and she was rushed to the hospital where she breathed her last.

She is survived by her husband Narayana Murthy and daughter Sumathi, the sources said.

Murthy, born to Brahmin parents from Gadag, carved a niche for herself in a field dominated by men.

A visit to a temple in Mysuru made her choose a career in sculpting and thus, hammer and chisel became her friends forever.

Mourning her death, Kannada Development Authority Chairman T S Nagabharana said Kanaka Murthy had to face opposition for taking sculpting as a career but her commitment to her passion led her to her Guru, Vadiraj, who shaped her as a renowned sculptor.

The statues of Kannada litterateur Kuvempu near Lalbagh in Bengaluru, Wright Brothers outside Visvesvaraya Museum in the city, Gangubai Hangal, Bhimsen Joshi and K M Munshi stand testimony to her great work and finesse, he added.

Kanaka has won several awards, including the Karnataka Jakanachari Award and the Rajyotsava Award.