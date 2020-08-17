Central Water Commission issues flood forecast for Karnataka

The Central Water Commission (CWC) on Monday issued a flood forecast based on the expected rainfall in the next 24 hours in several parts of Karnataka including Cauvery and Krishna basin.

The CWC also warned that due to continuous inflows from the previous spell of rainfall, number of reservoirs have reached their full storage capacity.

Most of the dams in Cauvery Basin have reached very close to 90-97% storage. Any local rainfall in association with convective activity may also help in adding to the flow in these basins. Round the clock watch has to be maintained for proper reservoir operation and information to all downstream Districts as well as to lower riparian States well in advance. The releases from Kabini and Krishna Raja Sagar through river are becoming in flows into Mettur Dam which is likely to get slow in flows for next 3-4 days, the CWC said.

Most of the dams in Krishna Basin are also having storage between 86% to 97%. Hidkal Dam on River Ghataprabha is filled to 97% of its full capacity and hence close watch has to be maintained for any increased inflows likely due to the very heavy rainfall forecasted in Madhya Maharashtra during the next 2-3 days. Due to heavy rain in Madhya Maharashtra, Hidkal and Malaprabha are also getting heavy inflows, the Commission said.

Due to river flows from upstream areas of river Krishna, Almatti Dam and Narayanpur Dam are getting heavy inflows and since these dams are filled around 90% to 92% of the capacity, both the dams are releasing the excess flow. There is forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall in Madhya Maharashtra for next 4-5 days. Due to this there is likelihood of rise in water levels in Upper Krishna Basin in the upstream of Almatti Dam.

It is advised that close watch has to be maintained for increased inflows likely during the next 2-3 days. Releases from any of these reservoirs may be done as per rule curve and standard operating procedure, the statement said.