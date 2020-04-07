Centre mulling high-level probe into conspiracy angle: DyCM Laxman Savadi

A sudden spurt in COVID-19 cases after the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Nizamuddin, Delhi, has given rise to several conspiracy theories. In a bid to put an end to the speculations, the Union government is seriously contemplating a high-level probe into the sharp spike in cases, Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi said on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters after taking stock of facilities at the a relief camp in the town, Savaid said, “Many people, who’d come in contact with the Nizamuddin returnees, have contracted the virus. It is difficult to fathom the problem as several Jamaat members have refused to undergo screening/testing. State governments are facing a Herculean task in tracing the members who attended the congregation in March third week and their contacts,” the DyCM said.

When asked about Shobha Karandlaje’s Corona Jihad remark, Savadi played it safe saying “It was Shobha Karandlaje’s personal comments, the state government has nothing to do with it.”

On the reported differences between ministers B Sriramulu and K Sudhakar, Savadi said, “There is no difference of opinion between the ministers and that they are working in tandem in fight against COVID-19.”