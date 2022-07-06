Relief ops to begin as rains strike parts of Karnataka

CM Bommai asks officials to begin relief operations as heavy rains strike parts of Karnataka

The CM said he has ordered the deployment of SDRF and NDRF teams for rescue operations

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 06 2022, 14:52 ist
  • updated: Jul 06 2022, 14:52 ist
“Heavy and non-stop rains have smashed houses, damaging properties in the coastal and Kodagu districts,” CM said. Credit: DH Photo

In the wake of heavy rainfall throwing life out of gear in coastal and Malnad regions, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said rescue operations are under way on priority and that he has directed authorities to start relief operations immediately.

“I have spoken to deputy commissioners of the rain-hit districts. Rescue works are going on. I’ve asked for relief work to be taken up,” Bommai told reporters. “Heavy and non-stop rains have smashed houses, damaging properties in the coastal and Kodagu districts,” he pointed out. 

Also read: Schools shut in Shivamogga taluks due to heavy rains

The CM said he has ordered the deployment of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams for rescue operations. 

Not about law-and-order: CM on Vaastu guru’s murder

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the murder of ‘Saral Vaastu’ expert Chandrashekhar Guruji was not a reflection of the state’s law-and-order situation. “These are issues related to growing instances of personal rivalry or enmity in the society, especially among youths,” he said. “All of us must work to suppress such a mindset along with strengthening law-and-order,” he added. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
rains
Flood
Kodagu
India News
basavaraj bommai

What's Brewing

PICS: Heavy rains submerge Mumbai, daily life affected

PICS: Heavy rains submerge Mumbai, daily life affected

Ranveer Singh turns 37: Less-known facts about the star

Ranveer Singh turns 37: Less-known facts about the star

Varanasi-based organisation seeks GI tag for 'shehnai'

Varanasi-based organisation seeks GI tag for 'shehnai'

Indie-Pop Band Dream Note performs in Bengaluru

Indie-Pop Band Dream Note performs in Bengaluru

Mahindra theatre fest returns to Delhi with four plays

Mahindra theatre fest returns to Delhi with four plays

 