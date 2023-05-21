Siddaramaiah opposes ‘zero traffic’ rule for motorcade

CM Siddaramaiah says no to ‘zero traffic’ protocol for his motorcade

The governor, chief minister, home minister and certain VIPs from the union government are entitled to ‘zero traffic’ corridors

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 21 2023, 20:21 ist
  • updated: May 21 2023, 20:21 ist
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah. Credit: DH File Photo

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has decided to opt out of ‘zero traffic’ protocol for his motorcade, a much-despised privilege that inconveniences citizens on the road.

“I have asked the Bengaluru City Police Commissioner to take back the 'Zero Traffic' protocol for my vehicular movement,” Siddaramaiah said. “I have taken the decision after seeing the problems faced by the people travelling along the stretch where there are restrictions due to 'zero traffic’,” he said. 

The governor, chief minister, home minister and certain VIPs from the union government are entitled to ‘zero traffic’ corridors where the road is cleared of all vehicles to facilitate their free movement.

Siddaramaiah’s predecessor Basavaraj Bommai, too, had opted out of ‘zero traffic’ protocol for his motorcade. Instead, Bommai chose to have signal-free movement.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka News
Karnataka
Siddaramaiah
Bengaluru Police

Related videos

What's Brewing

Climate activists turn Rome's Trevi Fountain black

Climate activists turn Rome's Trevi Fountain black

DiCaprio and Scorsese score raves at star-packed Cannes

DiCaprio and Scorsese score raves at star-packed Cannes

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends grandson's graduation

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends grandson's graduation

'Drishyam' franchise to be remade in South Korea

'Drishyam' franchise to be remade in South Korea

Leee John throws light on UK black music history

Leee John throws light on UK black music history

Jharkhand gets ‘Hospital on Wheels’ for stray animals

Jharkhand gets ‘Hospital on Wheels’ for stray animals

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah flaunts new Rado watch

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah flaunts new Rado watch

Chhattisgarh health minister skydives in Australia

Chhattisgarh health minister skydives in Australia

Arsenal undone by Guardiola mind games, lean squad

Arsenal undone by Guardiola mind games, lean squad

UK musician finds his calling: Saving unwanted pianos

UK musician finds his calling: Saving unwanted pianos

 