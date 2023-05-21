CM Siddaramaiah says no to ‘zero traffic’ protocol for his motorcade

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has decided to opt out of ‘zero traffic’ protocol for his motorcade, a much-despised privilege that inconveniences citizens on the road.
“I have asked the Bengaluru City Police Commissioner to take back the 'Zero Traffic' protocol for my vehicular movement,” Siddaramaiah said. “I have taken the decision after seeing the problems faced by the people travelling along the stretch where there are restrictions due to 'zero traffic’,” he said.
The governor, chief minister, home minister and certain VIPs from the union government are entitled to ‘zero traffic’ corridors where the road is cleared of all vehicles to facilitate their free movement.
Siddaramaiah’s predecessor Basavaraj Bommai, too, had opted out of ‘zero traffic’ protocol for his motorcade. Instead, Bommai chose to have signal-free movement.
