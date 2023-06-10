COMED-K: Five Karnataka students in top ten

The COMED-K UGET results are out and five out of the top ten ranks have gone to students from Karnataka.
N Nandha Gopi Krishna from Bengaluru emerged as first ranker. Manu Agarwal of Gurugram and Siddarth Pamidi of Bengaluru are second and third, respectively.
Malpractice, power cuts during Comed-K UGET exam
Of the 8,130 ranks between 90 to 100 percentile, 2,543 candidates are from Karnataka. Similarly, 7,719 candidates are between 80 and 90 percentile of whom 2,157 are from Karnataka.
Rank cards of the eligible candidates are available to candidates in their applicant login on the COMED-K website www.comedk.org
