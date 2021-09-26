COMED-K results announced; over 44,000 candidates clear test

The results of undergraduate entrance test for admissions to engineering courses conducted by Consortium of Medical Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has been announced.

Of the 66,304 candidates who registered for the test, 44,111 candidates had appeared for the exams and received eligibility for admissions to undergraduate engineering courses in the private unaided colleges in Karnataka.

Among those who cleared the exam, 16,632 are from Karnataka and 27,479 are non-Karnataka candidates.

Out of the first 10 ranks, five have been secured by Karnataka candidates. 44 from the state figure among the top 100-ranked candidates.

As many as 4,660 candidates scored between 90 and 100 per cent, including 1,244 from Karnataka.

The students can get their rank cards by using their applicant login on the COMEDK website.

