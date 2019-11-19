Conductor pushes girl out of moving bus

A 16-year-old college girl sustained multiple injuries after she was pushed out of a moving KSRTC bus by its conductor who objected to her travelling by a student pass.

Bhoomika, a 1st year PUC student at Jyothi Kendriya Vidyalaya in Yelachenahalli, fell face-first onto the road, suffering injuries on her forehead and left knee. She also broke her teeth.

Speaking to DH, she said she boarded the KSRTC bus (KA-42 F-2217) to Kanakapura around 3 pm on November 11. Soon after the bus started moving, the conductor asked her to buy a ticket. When she told him she had a student pass, he said such passes were not allowed on the bus.

Though the girl pleaded that she will get down at the next stop, the conductor insisted that she alight immediately. In the next few moments, she was pushed out of the moving bus.

Passersby rushed a bleeding Bhoomika to a hospital. Later, she filed a complaint against the accused, identified as Shivashankar attached to Harohalli depot, before Konanakunte police station.

He was booked under IPC section 325 (punishment for voluntarily causing grievous hurt). Police said a notice has been issued to him to appear for investigation.

Bhoomika, a resident of Kanakapura Town, travelled more than 100 km every day so she could study in a good college in the city, said her mother Shivarathna. The government provides subsidised passes for the benefit of such students but conductors looking for an extra commission from their overall collection refuse them, she alleged.

She said her daughter was lucky to have survived the cruelty of the conductor. “When she was thrown out, a BMTC bus was fast approaching from behind. Luckily, the driver applied brakes. The KSRTC driver did not stop the bus even after realising that she was badly injured,” she said, demanding strict action.

Bhoomika’s parents footed the hospital bill themselves.

KSRTC Managing Director Shivayogi C Kalasad condemned such behaviour by its staff and said, “It is a long-distance bus which doesn’t allow student bus passes. The conductor has been suspended. Apart from the police investigation, a departmental inquiry has also been ordered.”