Congress attacks BJP govt over 24 deaths in Chamarajanagar hospital due to oxygen shortage

The Congress mounted an attack on the ruling BJP in Karnataka following the death of 24 people in the Chamarajanagar Government District Hospital allegedly due to oxygen shortage in 24 hours since Sunday morning.
"Died or Killed? My heartfelt condolences to their families. How much more suffering before the 'system' wakes up?" Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted.
The All India Congress Committee general secretary and Karnataka in charge, Randeep Singh Surjewala demanded the arrest of the Health Minister.
"This is murder by designed negligence of Yediyurappa Govt ! The Health Minister must resign. Will CM Yediyurappa ji own moral responsibility for the deaths?" Surjewala tweeted.
Congress Karnataka chief D K Shivakumar said the government is only interested in publicity and does not take any responsibility.
"The chief minister and ministers are not able to handle it (administration). So, after the Congress Legislative Party meeting today, I will meet the Chief Secretary and ask him to present the truth before the people of the state," Shivakumar told reporters, reacting to the Chamarajanagar incident.
