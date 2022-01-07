Congress questions Karnataka govt's rationale behind curfew

The DK Shivakumar-led Congress on Friday said that the Covid-19 situation is not bad enough to warrant curfews, basing this on its own “reality check”, and accused the BJP government of clamping down curbs to scuttle the Mekedatu foot march.

The Congress is determined to go ahead with its 10-day padayatra starting January 9, pressing for the implementation of the project, despite the government prohibiting mass events in the wake of the third wave.

“The government had said that lockdown-like measures will be taken if the test positivity rate (TPR) crossed 5%. Last year, the test positivity rate (TPR) was 33% when BS Yediyurappa was chief minister. Now, the TPR stands at 3.95%. Still, the government has imposed curbs,” Shivakumar said, dubbing the curbs as “BJP curfew that has nothing to do with Covid-19”.

He said the government is hiking case numbers by considering even cases of cough as Covid-19 positive. “I got a reality check done across the state on how many Covid cases there are, hospital admissions, ICU occupancy and so on. I have first-hand information,” Shivakumar said. “When nobody is in ICU, why impose a curfew?”

Former health minister UT Khader said only a few patients are on oxygen or require hospitalisation. “95% of people are recovering at home. What is the point of the curfew,” he asked.

Ramalinga Reddy, Sowmya plan protest

Senior Congress MLA and KPCC working president Ramalinga Reddy on Friday said he and Jayanagar MLA Sowmya Reddy, his daughter, would stage a protest in front of the BBMP on Monday if funds are not released to their constituencies.

Reddy said the state government has released Rs 1,500 crore for development works in Assembly constituencies of Bengaluru. But, his constituency of BTM Layout and Sowmya's Jayanagar have not received a single rupee, he said.

He said 15 segments, held by BJP MLAs, have received Rs 1,110.34 crore whereas those of Congress MLAs got Rs 248.29 crore. One segment represented by the JD(S) got Rs 125 crore, he pointed out.

