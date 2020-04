MLC Basavaraj Horatti has asked the government to reconsider its decision regarding some relaxations after April 20, like allowing movement of two-wheelers outside containment zones.

Restrictions should continue till May 3, as COVID-19 positive cases are increasing day by day. If two-wheelers are allowed to move, there would be no meaning for lockdown and infection may spread to villages also. The government should have thought practically, he said.