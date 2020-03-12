Coronavirus: India registers first COVID-19 death; Kalaburagi man was infected, confirms Karnataka

Karnataka on Thursday reported the country’s first COVID-19 death. A day after the death of the 76-year-old patient from Kalaburagi, who had returned from Saudi Arabia on 29th February, his samples were tested positive for the dreaded coronavirus. The Health and Family Welfare Department of Karnataka on Thursday late night confirmed that the senior citizen died of COVID-19.

The samples including the blood samples and throat swab of the 76-year-old that were collected on Monday afternoon was sent to the Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute’s Virus Research and Diagnostic Laboratory in Bengaluru. The results of the test revealed on Thursday late evening confirmed that the patient was infected with the coronavirus.

The statement by the health department said, “The 76-year-old man from Kalaburagi who passed away and was a suspected COVID-19 patient has been confirmed for COVID-19. The necessary contact tracing, isolation and other measures as per protocol are being carried out. Telangana Govt. has also been informed since he went to a private hospital there. "

He was buried on Wednesday in the presence of a doctor as per protocol.