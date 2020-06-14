Lockdown: New date for D K Shivakumar coronation soon

Coronavirus Lockdown: New date for D K Shivakumar coronation soon

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 14 2020, 22:27 ist
  • updated: Jun 15 2020, 02:42 ist
KPCC president D K Shivakumar. Credit: DH Photo

KPCC president D K Shivakumar said on Sunday that the date for his official coronation as the president will be announced in a day or two. 

"After discussion with senior Congress leaders Siddaramaiah, Mallikarjun Kharge, S R Patil and working presidents, a date for the event will be announced," he said. Shivakumar, who was appointed KPCC president in March, is yet to be officially coronated and had accused the government of deliberately delaying his Prathigna Dina. 

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had granted permission to hold the event on Thursday, June 11, after the government denied to Shivakumar the permission thrice, for organising the event.

Shivakumar also took part in a series of puja ceremonies held at the new KPCC building, for which the construction was restarted recently.  

D K Shivakumar
kpcc
Congress
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown
BJP

