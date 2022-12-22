Covid-19: K'taka makes masks mandatory in closed spaces

Covid-19: Karnataka makes masks mandatory in closed spaces

'Open spaces are not an issue,' Sudhakar said, adding that Karnataka is awaiting guidelines from the Union government

Rashmi Belur
Rashmi Belur, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 22 2022, 17:53 ist
  • updated: Dec 22 2022, 17:57 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI File Photo

Karnataka on Thursday said it has decided to make face masks mandatory in closed spaces, even those that are not air-conditioned.

This is in view of the sudden surge in Covid-19 cases in China, US, Japan and other nations.

Following recommendations of the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC), Health Minister K Sudhakar held a meeting with officials at the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha here.

Sudhakar said places like schools, colleges, theatres and other office spaces must follow the mandatory mask norm.

Also Read | PM Modi reviews Covid-related situation in country at high-level meeting

"Open spaces are not an issue," Sudhakar said, adding that Karnataka is awaiting guidelines from the Union government.

Sudhakar said all Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) cases will be tested compulsorily for Covid-19, even if they are asymptomatic. 

Ruling out the need for mass screening at airports, Sudhakar said the government would stick to random testing of 2 per cent of passenger arrivals. "It is too early to talk about the transmittable speed of the new variant," he said. 

Stressing the importance of booster doses, Sudhakar said coverage will increase from 20 per cent now to 50 per cent in the next three weeks. "There is no dearth of vaccines. However, the CM has asked the department to procure more doses from the Centre and we will do that," he said.

Meanwhile, the government has directed district administrations to take stock of oxygen and ICU beds. The government has also asked district hospitals to reserve beds for Covid 19 patients as a precautionary measure. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Covid-19
Coronavirus
Karnataka
Karnataka News

What's Brewing

In retaken Ukraine village, few locals, cats and ruins

In retaken Ukraine village, few locals, cats and ruins

'Chello Show', 'RRR': Oscar shortlist entries for India

'Chello Show', 'RRR': Oscar shortlist entries for India

Viral message on Covid XBB variant is fake: Centre

Viral message on Covid XBB variant is fake: Centre

Ukrainian flags fly high on Washington streets

Ukrainian flags fly high on Washington streets

Christmas cakes, wine and family

Christmas cakes, wine and family

 