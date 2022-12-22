Covid-19: Karnataka makes masks mandatory in closed spaces

Karnataka on Thursday said it has decided to make face masks mandatory in closed spaces, even those that are not air-conditioned.

This is in view of the sudden surge in Covid-19 cases in China, US, Japan and other nations.

Following recommendations of the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC), Health Minister K Sudhakar held a meeting with officials at the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha here.

Sudhakar said places like schools, colleges, theatres and other office spaces must follow the mandatory mask norm.

"Open spaces are not an issue," Sudhakar said, adding that Karnataka is awaiting guidelines from the Union government.

Sudhakar said all Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) cases will be tested compulsorily for Covid-19, even if they are asymptomatic.

Ruling out the need for mass screening at airports, Sudhakar said the government would stick to random testing of 2 per cent of passenger arrivals. "It is too early to talk about the transmittable speed of the new variant," he said.

Stressing the importance of booster doses, Sudhakar said coverage will increase from 20 per cent now to 50 per cent in the next three weeks. "There is no dearth of vaccines. However, the CM has asked the department to procure more doses from the Centre and we will do that," he said.

Meanwhile, the government has directed district administrations to take stock of oxygen and ICU beds. The government has also asked district hospitals to reserve beds for Covid 19 patients as a precautionary measure.