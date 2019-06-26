Dept grants not diverted for crop loan waiver, CM

Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Wednesday said the

administrative approval has been given works worth Rs 3,000-crore to be taken up in the district.

Speaking to reporters here ahead his Grama Vastavya at Karegudda in Manvi taluk, the chief minister said, the government will allot the land, and necessary infrastructure, for the proposed IIIT in Raichur.

Replying to a query on Raichur University, Kumaraswamy said, “After discussing the issue in Cabinet meeting, an ordinance on Raichur varsity was sent to the Governor for his assent.

“The Governor has sought an explanation. The government will soon clear his doubts.”

“It is impossible to remove 31 tmcft of silt from Tungabhadra reservoir.

So, the officials have been told to prepare a DPR for construction of parallel reservoir near Navali,” the chief minister explained.

“There is no dearth of funds for development. The coalition government has not reduced any grants to departments nor diverted funds to waive farm loans.

For minor and major irrigation sector alone, a budgetary allocation of Rs 19,000 crore made,” Kumaraswamy said.

Under crop loan waiver scheme, Rs 182 crore has been released to nationalised banks in Raichur district, he said.

The chief minister clarified that Grama Vastavya is the coalition government’s programme, not related to any party.