DH Impact | Karnataka govt issues transit passes to growers to transport grapes to markets

After several farmers decided to dump their farm produce especially the harvested grapes and other fruits into compost pits in various parts of Karnataka for being caught in a bitter agrarian crisis, the state government on Monday swung into swift action and began issuing transit passes to the farmers.

Highlighting the plight of the farmers especially the fruit cultivating farmers, DH had published a report on 30th March about a farmer from Chikkaballapur and Srirangapattana deciding to dump their farm produce into compost pits. Following the report, the district horticultural officials began issuing transit passes to vineyard owners to get their produce to markets.

DH managed to access a copy of the transit pass given by the district administration to a farmer in Chikkaballapur for the transport of grapes to the designated market both in Karnataka and neighbouring states. The officials also directed farmers to take up harvesting of the produce by adopting social distancing rules in their orchards and vineyards.

"All Tahsildars have been informed about the situation and directed to issue transit passes at the taluk level. With the transit passes, farmers can transport their farm produce to nearby markets as well as markets in the neighbouring states," an official attached to District administration said.

In the meantime, Agriculture Minister B C Patil has also disclosed that there is no ban on farmers to continue with the harvest work. "Transportation of agricultural produce has been brought under essential commodities act and all officials at the district level have been issued circular to this effect. There are no restrictions on farmers to continue with their farm activities. Farmers can approach the Deputy Commissioners, Superintendent of Police (SPs), Agricultural Dept officials about their requirement and avail the passes," Patil said in a statement.