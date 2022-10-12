DH-PV workshop for parents on NEP 2020, career options

Deccan Herald and Prajavani are organising an awareness workshop for parents, on ‘National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and Career Options,’ in association with Union Bank of India, My Career LAB and Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering (VVCE) at the Sahukar Channaiah Auditorium of VVCE, Kannada Sahithya Parishat Road, III Stage, Gokulam, Mysuru, on October 16, Sunday, at 10.30 am.

Professor Shankar Bellur of My Career LAB said NEP 2020 is in the initial stages of implementation in a section of the educational institutions, while a majority of them are yet to adopt it. “However, NEP 2020 will be beneficial to both students and the nation, as it encourages innovative mindset among students and brings back the focus on learning, rather than marks alone. If the parents understand the concept, they can guide, encourage and support their wards, to successfully overcome future challenges and empower them to contribute significantly as global citizens,” he said.

K S Ananth, Deputy General Manager and Regional Head, Union Bank of India, Mysuru said at a time when the education system is evolving, the bank, which is committed to the development of the society, is concerned about the education and career of the students.

“The bank supports the students by lending for their education and also helps youths and women to become entrepreneurs. The Union bank is extending collateral free loans up to Rs 40 lakh for 100 shortlisted institutes across the world, including in India like IIMs, IITs and ISBs, covering streams like medical, engineering, management and others. The loans are extended at concessional interest rates, the best in the industry, with minimum turn around time (TAT) and hassle-free processing,” he said.

Ananth said: “The number of institutes would still increase in the coming days. The bank is also focusing on extending loans to empower poorer sections, who aspire to take up skill development courses in institutions like ITI”.

“Shankar Bellur, as resource person, will conduct a session for an hour on the features of NEP 2020 and career options available for youth and how they can make good use of the opportunities. Later, the parents can interact with the resource person, to know more on the issues,” he said.

Professor B Sadashive Gowda, principal of VVCE, said, the college is committed for the welfare of the student community, as a pioneer education institution, a part of Vidyavardhaka Sangha.

"We are trying to be innovative in our courses, subjects, approach, pedagogy and students’ participation. Parents are the major stakeholders in moulding the future of the students. There should be transparency in what the institutions offer and what the students pursue. The parents should be aware of the possibilities of the evolving education system and also career options before their wards. The parents should be able to guide, encourage and support their children, in choosing a course and a career. Thus, we are hosting the workshop for parents,” he said.

Interested parents can contact Shankar Bellur on 9483921010, T R Sathish Kumar on 9986990522 or K Narasimha Murthy on 9448470176.