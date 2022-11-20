Explosion in Mangaluru auto an 'act of terror': Karnataka DGP

Mangaluru auto explosion an 'act of terror': K'taka DGP

The blast occurred on Saturday evening inside an autorickshaw, near a police station, leaving the passenger and the driver injured

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 20 2022, 10:27 ist
  • updated: Nov 20 2022, 10:38 ist
Smoke rises (on extreme right) after an autorickshaw on a street, as seen from a CCTV camera from a nearby area, in Mangaluru city. Credit: PTI Photo

The explosion in a moving autorickshaw in Mangaluru was an 'act of terror,' Karnataka Director General of Police, Praveen Sood said on Sunday.

In a tweet, the DGP said, "It's confirmed now. The blast is not accidental but an ACT OF TERROR with intention to cause serious damage. Karnataka State Police is probing deep into it along with central agencies."

The blast occurred on Saturday evening inside an autorickshaw, near a police station, leaving the passenger and the driver injured. Both have been admitted to the hospital.

