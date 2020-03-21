Fate of SSLC examination in Karnataka will be decided on Monday: Suresh Kumar

'Fate of SSLC examination will be decided on Monday'

It will be discussed on Monday with the health department authorities if it should be held as per schedule or be postponed

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, DHNS, Chamarajanagar,
  • Mar 21 2020, 20:23 ist
  • updated: Mar 21 2020, 20:23 ist
Primary and Secondary education minister S Suresh Kumar file photo ( Janardhan B K/DH Photo)

Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S Suresh Kumar said that the Education department will decide over conducting the SSLC examination in Karnataka on Monday.

In a press conference, here, on Saturday, the Minister said, SSLC examinations are scheduled to commence from March 27 but due to COVID-19 fear, it will be discussed on Monday with the health department authorities if it should be held as per schedule or be postponed.

"I will discuss with Health Minister B Sriramulu and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar and decide either to conduct the examination as per the schedule or to postpone them," Suresh Kumar said.

"If it decided to conduct examinations as per the schedule, we will take all the necessary measures to ensure the safety of the students as well as the staff on examination duty," the Minister said.

Karnataka
SSLC
Coronavirus
COVID-19
