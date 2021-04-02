Fire at Bandipur Tiger Reserve forest range

Fire at Bandipur Tiger Reserve forest range

DHNS
DHNS, Gundlupet (Chamarajanagar dist),
  • Apr 02 2021, 22:24 ist
  • updated: Apr 02 2021, 23:28 ist
Fire at Karadikallu Gudda, under Maddur range, Bandipur Tiger Reserve, Gundlupet taluk, Chamarajanagar district. Credit: DH photo

Vegetation on several acres of forest land was gutted due to fire at Karadikallu Gudda, under Maddur range, Bandipur Tiger Reserve in the district, on Thursday evening.

The fire, that erupted near the southern side of Berambadi village, spread towards Karadikallu Gudda due to heavy wind.

The forest officers of various ranges rushed to the spot within half an hour and took all measures to extinguish the fire and to prevent it from spreading.

Around 250 people, including foresters, deputy range forest officers and other staff struggled the whole night and doused the flames. They also prevented it from spreading towards the thick forest, Assistant Conservator of Forest K Paramesh said.

Bandipur Tiger Reserve Forest
Karnataka
Forest fire
maddur

