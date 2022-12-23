Fix glitches in e-Aasthi in month's time, Kageri tells ministers

z

Urban Development Minister Byrathi Basavaraj and Municipal Administration Minister MTB Nagaraj assured the Assembly that the technical glitches plaguing the e-Aasthi software, a property record management system, would be resolved in a month's time.

Replying to a question by Congress MLA U T Khader during the Question Hour on Friday, Nagaraj said the new e-Aasthi software has been launched in Dakshina Kannada district on a pilot basis. Due to technical glitches the server did not function between November 5 and 20. "So we cancelled the tender of a company which was authorised for smooth functioning of the software in Dakshina Kannada district. Now the new company has taken over and we are expecting that these glitches will be resolved soon," Nagaraj said.

Intervening at this juncture, Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri directed both the ministers to ensure that these glitches are resolved within a month's time. "Since it is a pro-people scheme, it will bring name to the government," he said.

Nagaraj said the Cabinet has cleared e-Aasthi policy which is aimed at bringing all properties that were outside the ambit of planning authorities prior to 2017, under the new system in order to generate e-khatas for these properties. Under the new policy, 175 urban local bodies will be benefited.