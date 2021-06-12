Flawed system of Covid-19 vaccine distribution hurting poor and needy, say mid-sized hospitals

Small and mid-size hospitals located in Jigani and Bommasandra industrial areas, where there are over 30,000 labourers, mostly floor workers, and garments workers, including at least 15,000 women and their families, are unable to get vaccinated as neighbourhood hospitals don't have stocks.

Workers of these industries are approaching small hospitals but since manufacturers require hospitals, small or big, to buy in large quantities, smaller ones are unable to procure them.

However, from June 21, hospitals, both government and private, are entitled to equitable distribution of vaccines procured by the state government from the Centre as per the revised national guidelines on Covid vaccination programme.

ACE Suhas Multi-Speciality hospital in Jigani, Bommasandra, is a 50-bedded hospital. "The mid-sized hospitals have not been given vaccine doses even after repeated communication made through different channels. There is a flaw in the distribution system and the government needs to take stock of this situation," said Dr Jagadish Hiremath, intensivist and medical director of ACE Suhas at a press conference here on Friday.

“We started the vaccination drive for a few thousands when the government initially gave vaccines to all hospitals on a daily basis. After that we had requested 15,000 doses of Covishield and around 3,000 doses of Covaxin. Neither of the manufacturers responded to us. We have been sending emails since April and there has been no response,” he added.

"Our hospital is located in Jigani, Bommasandra industrial area, where there are over 30,000 labourers. These are floor workers. If we account for garment workers too, we have at least 15,000 women and their families approaching us. Who is going to help these people get vaccinated? Their employers are approaching us and we are not able to vaccinate. We don’t have the financial power to buy vaccines in large quantities like big corporate hospitals, but we can at least store 10,000 doses,” he said.

Dr YL Rajashekar, Secretary, Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association (PHANA) said, "Effective June 21, all private hospitals will buy vaccines from the State government. PHANA had demanded this." The revised guidelines say, "States/UTs would aggregate the demand of private hospitals keeping in view equitable distribution between large and small private hospitals and regional balance. Based on this aggregated demand, the Government of India will facilitate supply of these vaccines to the private hospitals and their payment through the National Health Authority’s electronic platform."

Check out DH latest videos: