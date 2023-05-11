Former CM Kumaraswamy flies to Singapore for medical checkup

Former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Thursday flew to Singapore for a health checkup.
The Janata Dal (Secular) second-in-command was hospitalised during campaigning for the Assembly elections following exhaustion and weakness.
Also Read | JD(S) to suffer setback in up to 25 'winnable seats' due to funds crunch, admits Kumaraswamy
According to party sources, Kumaraswamy, the son of former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, left for the island nation with his personal assistant and a few others and would be back on Saturday morning.
The elections to the 224-member Assembly took place on Wednesday, and the counting of votes is slated for Saturday.
