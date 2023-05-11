H D Kumaraswamy flies to Singapore for medical checkup

Former CM Kumaraswamy flies to Singapore for medical checkup

The Janata Dal (Secular) second-in-command was hospitalised during campaigning for the Assembly elections

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • May 11 2023, 18:39 ist
  • updated: May 11 2023, 18:42 ist
H D Kumaraswamy. Credit: PTI Photo

Former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Thursday flew to Singapore for a health checkup.

The Janata Dal (Secular) second-in-command was hospitalised during campaigning for the Assembly elections following exhaustion and weakness.

According to party sources, Kumaraswamy, the son of former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, left for the island nation with his personal assistant and a few others and would be back on Saturday morning.

The elections to the 224-member Assembly took place on Wednesday, and the counting of votes is slated for Saturday.

Karnataka
Singapore
JD(S)
H D Kumaraswamy

