Former CM Kumaraswamy flies to Singapore for medical checkup

Former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Thursday flew to Singapore for a health checkup.

The Janata Dal (Secular) second-in-command was hospitalised during campaigning for the Assembly elections following exhaustion and weakness.

Also Read | JD(S) to suffer setback in up to 25 'winnable seats' due to funds crunch, admits Kumaraswamy

According to party sources, Kumaraswamy, the son of former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, left for the island nation with his personal assistant and a few others and would be back on Saturday morning.

The elections to the 224-member Assembly took place on Wednesday, and the counting of votes is slated for Saturday.