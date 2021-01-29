Former PM Deve Gowda says he won't attend President's joint address

Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda on Friday said he would not attend President Ram Nath Kovind's joint address to Parliament in solidarity with the farmers agitating against the contentious farm laws.

"In solidarity with my farmer brothers fighting against the three #FarmLaws, I have decided, after consulting my party @JanataDal_S units, not to attend the President's joint address of Parliament today," the JD(S) supremo, a Rajya Sabha member, tweeted.

The opposition parties led by Congress and backed by the Left parties and a few regional parties decided on Thursday not to attend Kovind's joint address.

The farm laws have been a bone of contention ever since they were was passed.

Many farmers' associations have been agitating for the past two months.

On January 26, the protest turned violent in Delhi leaving a large number of policemen and agitators injured.