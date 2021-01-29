Deve Gowda says he won't attend Prez's joint address

Former PM Deve Gowda says he won't attend President's joint address

The farm laws have been a bone of contention ever since they were was passed.

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 29 2021, 11:59 ist
  • updated: Jan 29 2021, 11:59 ist
JDS President H D Deve Gowda. Credit: PTI Photo

Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda on Friday said he would not attend President Ram Nath Kovind's joint address to Parliament in solidarity with the farmers agitating against the contentious farm laws.

"In solidarity with my farmer brothers fighting against the three #FarmLaws, I have decided, after consulting my party @JanataDal_S units, not to attend the President's joint address of Parliament today," the JD(S) supremo, a Rajya Sabha member, tweeted.

The opposition parties led by Congress and backed by the Left parties and a few regional parties decided on Thursday not to attend Kovind's joint address.

Many farmers' associations have been agitating for the past two months.

Farmers' protest news updates on DH

On January 26, the protest turned violent in Delhi leaving a large number of policemen and agitators injured.

deve gowda
Ram Nath Kovind
H D Deve Gowda
farmers
Farmers protests
Farm Bills

