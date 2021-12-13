Four farmers killed, 10 injured in road accident on national highway in Karnataka

Four farmers died on the spot and ten others sustained injuries in a road mishap near Alur cross in Hiriyur taluk on Chitradurga-Bengaluru stretch of National Highway - 4 on Monday.

According to police, an onion laden truck, en route to Bengaluru, turned turtle after one of its tyres burst. As a result, the car coming from behind rammed into it. In an attempt to avoid a collision, two other trucks overturned.

Following the incident, traffic on the Bengaluru-Mumbai highway was halted for hours.

The deceased have been identified as Hanumappa Kalakappa Hunagundi (30), Gurappa Hugar (26), Ramesh (28), Prashanth Hatti (36), all from Gadag district. The injured have been shifted to Hiriyur Public Hospital.

Superintendent of Police G. Radhika, DySP Roshar Zameer, Circle Inspector Shivakumar have visited the spot and been instructed to clear the traffic jam on the highway.

Hiriyur police registered a case.

(With inputs from IANS)

