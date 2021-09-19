Four teams of BJP leaders to start Karnataka-wide tour from October

A closed-door state BJP core committee meeting attended by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh who is also in-charge of party affairs in Karnataka, held in a private resort on Saturday evening, decided to form four teams under the leadership of four leaders-former chief ministers B S Yediyurappa, Jagadish Shettar, D V Sadananda Gowda and state BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel to take out state-wide tour from October to see in which region the party lacks political strength and measures to be taken to address it.

Speaking to DH, senior leader of BJP told that the four panels will comprise legislators, ministers also and the main objective is to ensure that BJP gets complete majority and form its own government without relying on others in 2023.

The leader also stated that temple demolition incident that took place in Nanjangud taluk of Mysuru district was also discussed and leaders expressed their disappointment over the incident. It was decided that the Bommai-led government must take suitable steps to ensure that religious worship centres are safeguarded without fail and such incidents are not repeated in Karnataka again. The leaders who were present in the meeting also expressed their concern that such incidents tarnish the image of the party at the national-level.

He also stated that the fourth-coming elections for 25 local bodies and elections for graduates and teachers constituencies to legislative council were also discussed and how the party has to select candidates and strategies to win them.

Former chief minister Jagadish Shettars, B S Yediyurappa, Union Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi, State ministers R Ashoka, K S Eshwarappa, Govind Karjol, C N Ashwath Narayan, State BJP Unit vice-president Nirmal Kumar Surana, State BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel, State Organising General Secretary Arun Kumar and others were present in the meeting.

