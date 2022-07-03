Full of clarity and no clutter: Attendees list many pluses of Eduverse

A huge crowd of enthusiastic parents and students attended Day 2 of the 12th edition of Eduverse-Jnana Degula, the annual education expo organised by Deccan Herald and Prajavani.

While most of the attendees were looking forward to getting answers to queries regarding K-CET, COMED-K and NEET, quite a significant number also flocked to other stalls to look at courses in commerce and law.

Setting the bar high

The leading education expo has set the bar high for yet another year. Delighted parents and students spoke to DH regarding their experience, reiterating the need for more such expos.

“This was a lovely initiative by DH and PV. (There were) great sessions with a lot of information. It is very helpful to have so many institutions come together at one place,” said Sandeep Gupta, a parent.

In keeping with market trends, there was a huge demand for engineering courses such as computer science, artificial intelligence, machine learning and electronics.

This year, students also showed increased interest in other courses such as design engineering, aviation technology, mechatronics and food technology.

COMED-K advisor Dr Shantaram Nayak and senior assistant from CET cell Uttam Badiger were the speakers for the day.

They explained the ranking system for different exams and gave a summary of the diverse choices available for fresh secondary school passouts and a detailed review of the exact application and seat allocation processes for the country’s top competitive (entrance) exams.

“Have a clear idea of which college and which course you want to choose. Make your priorities clear. It will help you get the seat you are happy with,” said Badiger.

Energetic and involved parents interacted with speakers about their dilemma on whether NEET or CET would be the right choice for their children.

“It was very informative. The speakers talked about the documents required and that was a great help,” said Mallikarjun, a parent.

“It is very rare that we get to go home after a really good session that clears all our doubts. The event was totally education-centric without any distractions,” Sandeep said.

Students of PES institutions said they now had a better idea of which college/course would suit them.

“The sessions helped us understand the clauses for CET and gave us clarity about available reservations,” they said.

Students from various other schools and pre-university colleges also attended the event. Parents and students alike emphasised how much easier ‘the choice’ had become after Eduverse 2022.

Having walked in with the question ‘what next?’ and now having found the right college/course to suit their aptitude and interest, the attendees said the expo was enlightening in a clear, no-frills and concise way.

