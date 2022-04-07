Further discussion on Karnataka cabinet rejig to be held next week: Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said that he held a broad discussion on the issue of his cabinet rejig with BJP National President J P Nadda, and further discussion will be held next week.

"I had a broad discussion on cabinet expansion. The party top brass has obtained all the information. Nadda has said he would discuss the issue during his visit to Karnataka for a state executive committee meeting. After that, he will call me to Delhi for a discussion. The party president also said he will discuss with other leaders in Delhi and communicate to me on expansion or reshuffle," the CM said before leaving for Bengaluru.

"Naddaji also asked me to make all preparations for the state executive committee meeting and discuss how to prepare to face the next assembly elections," the CM said. The party-state executive committee meeting is scheduled for April 16-17.

Pressure has been mounting on the chief minister to expand or rejig his cabinet soon, after the recent assembly elections in five states. Some legislators have even been advocating a Gujarat-like overhaul of the Karnataka cabinet to make way for new faces ahead of the assembly election next year.

There are currently 30 ministers in the State Cabinet, including the chief minister, against the sanctioned strength of 34.

