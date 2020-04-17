Govt clarifies on partnership with Art of Living

Preempting controversy, the state government on Friday clarified that its partnership with the Art of Living was just one among many options it is looking to forge in the areas of water and soil conservation.

The Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) department and the Art of Living will collaborate to rejuvenate water sources in nine districts. On Thursday, RDPR Minister K S Eshwarappa held talks with Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar to discuss the partnership.

Questions were raised on why it had to be the Art of Living, prompting the government to clarify.

“AOL was chosen for tech support in some districts based on their previous work with the department for Vedavathi River Rejuvenation Project in Chikkamagaluru, Hassan and Chitradurga districts,” RDPR principal secretary L K Atheeq said on Twitter. “The RDPR will sign an MoU with AOL. No monies will be paid to AOL,” he said.

The Art of Living will bring in expertise and human resources “at its cost” and works will be implemented through the panchayats, the officer said.

“The RDPR is open to working with civil society organisations, trusts, etc, if they can bring water and soil conservation expertise,” Atheeq said.

“We are also working with GIZ and Foundation for Ecological Security,” he said, adding that an Expression of Interest has been issued inviting organisations for more such collaboration. “We take support only for planning, technology and training. Implementation is always through the panchayats with the involvement of the Gram Sabhas.”