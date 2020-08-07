Guest faculties get helping hand from govt lecturers

More than 14,000 guest faculties, working in the state government degree colleges and in distress due to loss of a job, have got a helping hand from their counterparts who are regular employees at the colleges.

The teaching faculties, drawing UGC payscale working with the government colleges, have come forward to help their counterparts who have lost their jobs and are struggling to lead even daily life.

In a meeting of the Karnataka Government College Teachers' Association (KGCTA), the government college lecturers proposed to give at least their three-day salary for guest faculties who are in distress. It was accepted by everyone and official communication in this regard will be made on Monday.

Association president T M Manjunath said, "Several guest faculties have lost their jobs due to uncertainty over the academic year during the Covid-19 pandemic and many are undergoing a severe financial crisis and finding it difficult to lead their daily life."

"Considering the crisis that our colleagues are undergoing, we have taken a decision to donate our three-day salary. There is also a discussion to give one month of our arrears pending with the government. We will finalise this and meet higher education minister to convey this proposal," Manjunath said.

The association wants to give it through the state government so that they can get Income Tax exemption. Giving through the data available with the department of collegiate education will reach the real beneficiaries, said the association members.

The one-day of the salary of the government teachers comes to around Rs 2 crore. The association wants to give at least Rs 20,000 per faculty.

More than 7,000 guest faculties with 428 government colleges across the state.

Some of the guest faculties, who have lost jobs, are working as security personnel while others are selling vegetables. They have not been paid for the last five months. Two faculties in Mandya district had attempted to end their lives due to financial crisis.