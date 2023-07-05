Hampi zoo to have first night safari in state, if all goes well

The Atal Bihari Vajpayee Zoological Park in Kamalapur or popularly known as Hampi Zoo in Vijayanagara district could become the first in the state to boast of ‘Night Safari’, if things go as planned.

Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Zoo Authority of Karnataka, Mysuru, Member Secretary Ravi B P hinted this during his visit to the Zoo.

“The temperature is very high in and around Hosapete and Hampi. Hence, a member secretary of central zoo authority has sought to known whether night safari can be conducted in the zoo. The member secretary is also preparing guidelines for the same. However, prior to this a national-level workshop needs to be conducted in Hampi,” Ravi added.

“If night safari is started in the state, then it has to be at Hampi zoo. A proposal has also been submitted in this regard. In the coming days, a national-level workshop will be organised in Hampi. Later, a special permission will be obtained to commence night safari,” he added.

The construction of Hampi zoo, the only one to have safari in the entire Kalyana Karnataka, began in 2013 and was completed in 2017. Initially, it was only zoo in the entire North Karnataka to have tigers, lions and leopards.

The Hampi zoo has well-equipped wildlife rescue and rehabilitation centre, where 20 injured wild bears have been treated and later released in the forest, Ravi said.

The nine major zoos in the state have earned Rs 107 cr during the last financial year. However, the expenditure is much more than this. The Mysuru and Bannerghatta zoos are the only self-sustaining zoos in the entire country, he added. Last year, 65 lakh people visited zoos in the state.

Ravi said, “The Hampi zoo is spread across 350 acres and has 700 acres of forest land. However, there are no plans to expand it to the entire forest land. The remaining land will be retained as buffer zone. By spending Rs 60 crore on the existing 350 acres, Hampi zoo can be made as one of the best zoos.