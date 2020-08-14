HC asks VTU to consider online exam for final year engineering

Consider online exam for final year engineering: HC

The Karnataka High Court on Thursday asked the Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) to consider online exams as an option in addition to the offline examination for final year engineering students.

The court observed that there is still a lot of time for the university to make a decision since the examination is scheduled to begin on September 15.

The court was hearing a petition filed by final year students of Bangalore Institute of Technology. The petition challenged the directive of the University Grants Commission (UGC) to complete the examination process by the end of September.

The bench said the university needs to address the grievances of the students. During the hearing, the bench also directed the university to take the assistance of experts in conducting online examination.

