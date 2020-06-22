HC stay on Hubballi-Ankola rail line: Govt mulling legal option

Large and Medium Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar said the state government would consider all legal options to vacate the stay order issued by Karnataka High Court on the proposed Hubballi-Ankola Railway project.

Speaking to media persons here on Monday, he said the railway line was a long-pending demand of the people of the region. “I do not have any personal interest in this project. But for the sake of development I have been trying to implement the project,” he said.

Hubballi-Ankola railway line will not only be used for freight movement but also passenger trains will ply on this line. “It is the demand of the people of coastal area,” he said.

The railway line will help in the development of the region as several projects, including development of Bellikeri port is being proposed. The Indian Navy is also planning to develop an airport in the coastal region. The Industries minister also clarified that the state has so far not received any concrete proposal from any companies that are planning to leave China and establish their manufacturing unit in India.

“Talks are on with several companies, but so far the state has not received any concrete proposal. We are hopeful that in the near future a few companies will start their units here,” he said.

‘No more lockdown’

Shettar also clarified that in spite of the spike in Covid-19 cases the state government may not go for complete lockdown in the future. “We may have to live with this virus, so there is no proposal in front of State government for another lock,” he said.