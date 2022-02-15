Hijab row: BJP, Kateel delete tweets revealing personal details of petitioners

The official Twitter handles of Karnataka BJP unit and its president Nalin Kumar Kateel drew flak for tweeting the personal details of Muslim students who have moved the High Court in the hijab case.

In the now deleted tweets, names and addresses of the six students were revealed by the handles, inviting sharp criticism for violating the privacy of minors.

The BJP tweet read, "(sic) Five of the students involved in #HijabRow are minors. Don't CONgress leaders Sonia, Rahul & Priyanka have any guilt for using minor girls to stay relevant in politics? How low will they stoop to win elections? Is this what "ladki hoo lad sakti hoon" means."

Kateel, in a Kannada tweet, noted that four of the petitioners with respect to the Hijab row were minors. "What does it mean when these minors link hijab row to elections in five states. Doesn't it mean that these students are dolls dancing on someone else's tunes?" he wrote.

Among those criticising the tweet was Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, who urged the National Commission of Protection of Child Rights to take up the issue. "This is a criminal act to share names and addresses of minors. This is unacceptable," she said.

Several other Twitter users also contended that sharing address of minors, as mentioned in a court petition, amounted to doxxing. However, few others maintained that the details were available in the petition filed in the High Court for everybody to access.

Watch the latest DH videos: